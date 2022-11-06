GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($38.00) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

ETR G1A opened at €37.11 ($37.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.18 ($31.18) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($48.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €33.81 and a 200-day moving average of €35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

