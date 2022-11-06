Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortis to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

FTS stock opened at C$53.35 on Friday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The firm has a market cap of C$25.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 81.06%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

