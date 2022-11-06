First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.90

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 22213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. Analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after purchasing an additional 675,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 560,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in First Advantage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 222,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,708,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 438,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

