Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

