EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQB shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

TSE:EQB opened at C$47.37 on Friday. EQB has a 12-month low of C$44.81 and a 12-month high of C$82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.09.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQB will post 9.8699992 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

