Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,198.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.27) to GBX 5,430 ($62.78) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.72) to GBX 4,500 ($52.03) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Diageo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $170.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

