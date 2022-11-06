Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $81.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.64.

NYSE:APO opened at $62.58 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 56.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

