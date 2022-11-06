Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €10.30 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been given a €10.30 ($10.30) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($12.40) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday.

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €8.55 ($8.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.86 million and a PE ratio of 1.47. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €6.43 ($6.43) and a one year high of €13.50 ($13.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

