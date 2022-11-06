Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €40.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.00) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($57.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($97.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

ETR:DHER opened at €35.22 ($35.22) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.00 and its 200-day moving average is €38.46. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($23.88) and a 52-week high of €131.50 ($131.50).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

