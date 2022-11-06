Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($11.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.20) to €9.70 ($9.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €11.90 ($11.90) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($12.80) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

