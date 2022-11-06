David Rudow Sells 12,571 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.44. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in nCino by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in nCino by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,041,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

