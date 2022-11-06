Darin Lippoldt Sells 4,518 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $125.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.