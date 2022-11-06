Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 427,959 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $9,492,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.