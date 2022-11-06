CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.79. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

