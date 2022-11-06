Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Benchmark

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.33.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

