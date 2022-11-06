Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Benchmark

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.33.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.