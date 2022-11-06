Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 919.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

