Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

