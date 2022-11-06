Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 2779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,617,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth approximately $15,541,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $18,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

