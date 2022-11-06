Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers International Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CSR opened at $62.67 on Friday. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $944.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -168.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.