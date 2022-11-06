Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Barclays downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

