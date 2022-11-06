Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,458. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cable One Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Shares of CABO opened at $683.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $921.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,157.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.84 and a 12-month high of $1,869.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.