C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $435.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.97. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 198.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

