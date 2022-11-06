Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

OWL stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $1,445,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,396,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,955,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,567,099 over the last ninety days. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

