BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.