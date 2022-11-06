Barclays Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.00 ($37.00) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:G1A opened at €37.11 ($37.11) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.81 and its 200-day moving average is €35.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.18 ($31.18) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($48.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

