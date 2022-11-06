Barclays Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $73.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.58 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

