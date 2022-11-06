Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.00 ($3.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.30) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 27.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,493,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.