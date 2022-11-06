Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BADFF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

