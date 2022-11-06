Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €120.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($120.00) target price by Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRN. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) price objective on Krones in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($129.00) price objective on Krones in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on Krones in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($112.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

KRN stock opened at €96.00 ($96.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is €89.22 and its 200 day moving average is €83.24. Krones has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($99.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

