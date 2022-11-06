Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.00) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Atos stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

