Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 2.3 %

TSE AX.UN opened at C$9.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$8.98 and a 52 week high of C$13.76.

Insider Activity at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,332,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,640,421.25. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $78,121.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

