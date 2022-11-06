Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.88.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 2.3 %
TSE AX.UN opened at C$9.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$8.98 and a 52 week high of C$13.76.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
