Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.64.

APO stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 490.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 119.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 251.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 125.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

