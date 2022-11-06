AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 58.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 770.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 281.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

