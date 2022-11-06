AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $153.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

