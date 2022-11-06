AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOPEY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

