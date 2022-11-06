AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 54,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

