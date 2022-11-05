Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,302 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 3.56. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,217 shares of company stock worth $31,598,088. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

