US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Alerus Financial worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRS. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of ALRS opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.