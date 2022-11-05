Telsey Advisory Group Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 8.6 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.47.

Shares of EL opened at $210.53 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.61.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

