Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,280 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 166,436 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,034.8% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,985.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,926.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.04 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

