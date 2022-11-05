Skylands Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,873.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.04 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

