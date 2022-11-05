Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,752.2% in the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 692,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.95.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $221.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

