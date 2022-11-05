Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Varex Imaging worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,068 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 197.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,156,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,409 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VREX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $860.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

