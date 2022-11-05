Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $885,000 Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of ACCO Brands worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.68 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.