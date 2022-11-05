Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $774,000 Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,076 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after acquiring an additional 265,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,485,000 after acquiring an additional 237,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 53,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.16.

Shares of ACAD opened at $14.67 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

