Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,142 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,537,000 after acquiring an additional 110,681 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 432,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 127,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $3,376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,665,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $3,376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,916,333. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $216.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.