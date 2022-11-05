Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.95.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $221.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

