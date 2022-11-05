Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,570.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 166,436 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after buying an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.49. The firm has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.