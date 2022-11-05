Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,661,000 after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $90.00 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.