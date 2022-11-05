Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,123.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

